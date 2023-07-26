AJKPC demands delimitation of Panchayats

Addressing a press conference here, Anil Sharma, AJKPC president said, “We welcome the statement of State Election Commissioner B R Sharma that they are intending to hold Panchayat polls in October-November this year. We want to convey that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly existing PRI members are ready for elections but it is imperative for the Commission to immediately conduct delimitation of Halqa Panchayats so that rationalisation of voters is done prior to these polls”.