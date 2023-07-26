AJKPC demands delimitation of Panchayats

Srinagar, July 26: Welcoming the State Election Commission’s statement over the possibility of conducting Panchayat elections in October-November this year, All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) on Wednesday urged the union government for the conduct of delimitation of Halqa Panchayats for rationalisation of electorates before holding these polls.
Addressing a press conference here, Anil Sharma, AJKPC president said, “We welcome the statement of State Election Commissioner B R Sharma that they are intending to hold Panchayat polls in October-November this year. We want to convey that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly existing PRI members are ready for elections but it is imperative for the Commission to immediately conduct delimitation of Halqa Panchayats so that rationalisation of voters is done prior to these polls”.
“There are Panchayats where the number of voters is just 600 while this number is anything between 3000 and 4,000 in other Panchayats. There is a need for rationalisation of these Panchayats to have level playing field for ensuring free, fair and transparent polls,” Sharma said.