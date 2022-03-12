AJKPC demands NIA probe into killings of Panchayat members

Jammu, Mar 12: All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) Saturday demanded National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing of three elected Panchayat members in Kashmir.
A statement of AJKPC issued here quoted the AJKPC President Anil Sharma as saying that between 2011 to 2022, J&K had lost over two dozen Panchayat members including panchs, sarpanchs and Block Development Chairpersons.
He said that it was unfortunate that till date nobody had been arrested.
“We urge the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Home Secretary to order the NIA probe into all the killings of Panchayat members from 2011 to 2022,” he said.