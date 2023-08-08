AJKSCC, Kashmir Jurists, KRSF delegations call on LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation representing various Sikh organisations from across J&K, including elected members of Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees led by Chairman JKSCC S Ajit Singh thanked the LG for various unprecedented developmental activities and new milestones of governance in J&K.

The spokesman said that the delegation of prominent Sikh community members put forth several issues pertaining to the community, including provision of reservation for the microscopic minority and introduction of Punjabi language in the School Education in J&K.