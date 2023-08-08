AJKSCC, Kashmir Jurists, KRSF delegations call on LG

Srinagar, Aug 8: Delegation of All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee, Kashmir Jurists, and Kashmir Road Safety Foundation (KRSF) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation representing various Sikh organisations from across J&K, including elected members of Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees led by Chairman JKSCC S Ajit Singh thanked the LG for various unprecedented developmental activities and new milestones of governance in J&K.
The spokesman said that the delegation of prominent Sikh community members put forth several issues pertaining to the community, including provision of reservation for the microscopic minority and introduction of Punjabi language in the School Education in J&K.
He said that they also discussed the matter of allotment of land for the reconstruction of historical Gurudwara Charan Kamal Asthan Guru Nanak Sahib Ji at Village Ser Manjla (Ram Nagar), Udhampur.
The spokesman said that the LG assured the members of delegation for redressal of the genuine issues and demands put forth on priority.
Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued here, an official spokesman said that a delegation of Kashmir Jurists, an organisation of advocates of Kashmir led by Advocate Altaf Lone also called on the LG at Raj Bhavan.
He said that later a delegation of Kashmir Road Safety Foundation (KRSF) led by its chairman Nasir Ali Khan also called on the LG.