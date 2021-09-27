AJPA condoles demises

Srinagar, sep27 :All J&K patwar Association (AJPA) expressed its heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of mother of Altaf Hussain Bhat , Adminstrative officer SSRB Ex S.O Divisional commissioner office.
In a statement, Syed Danish general secretary AJPA prayed for the jannah to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family particularly Altaf Hussain in this hour of grief.. The association also condoled the demise of Azim Bin Kaiser, the nephew of senior member Naseer Ahmad Shah
AJKPA stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.