Akbar Lone files affidavit pledging allegiance to Indian Constitution

The Centre had on Monday objected to Akbar Lone’s pro-Pakistan slogans that he allegedly raised in Jammu and Kashmir assembly when he MLA, following which the Supreme Court asked to file affidavit in the court today.

As per details available with Kashmir News Service (KNS), when hearing of Article 370 case resumed today NC leader filed the affidavit pledging allegiance to the Indian Constitution.

Akbar Lone is the lead petitioner in the case challenging abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

In his affidavit, the NC leader stated that he reiterates the oath to preserve and uphold the provisions of Constitution of India. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre had urged the Supreme Court that Lone should file an affidavit saying he opposes terrorism and secessionism by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following objections raised by the Centre, the top court sought response from the lead petitioner with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asking him to file an affidavit affirming that J&K is an integral part of India and that he owed allegiance to the Constitution of India. (KNS)