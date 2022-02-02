Akhal-Faqeer Gujri tunnel project proposed

“The Government of India in the past has approved a number of projects for improving road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. One such project of immense public importance is Akhal-FaqeerGujri tunnel which will connect district Ganderbal with district Srinagar at Akhal in Kangan and FaqeerGujri in Dara near Harwan Srinagar,” the letter from the LG read.

“The tunnel will save a distance of more than 50 km and reduce traveling time by 2 hours. It will result in safe travel during all seasons besides promoting tourism and economic development of the region. I am hopeful that the proposal for this tunnel echoing the popular demand of the public of the area will be considered favourably,” the letter read. Sources said that in response to the LG’s letter, the Union Road Ministry has asked the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) officials to consider the demand and intimate about the action to be taken to the office of the Union Road Ministry.