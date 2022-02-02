Akhal-Faqeer Gujri tunnel project proposed

Srinagar, Feb 2: A new tunnel is under proposal that would connect Srinagar with Ganderbal district at Akhal in Kangan, Ganderbal and FaqeerGujri in Dhara area of Harwan, Srinagar.
Sources said that the construction of Akhal-FaqeerGujri tunnel was a long-pending demand and proposed earlier, however, it got into the notice of the government when a delegation led by District Development Council (DDC) Ganderbal Chairperson, NuzhatIshfaq recently met Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha and raised this demand.
They said that taking note of the demand put forth by the DDC Ganderbal chairperson, LG Sinha wrote a letter to the Union Road and Transport Minister NitinGadkari to consider the demand of construction of Akhal- FaqeerGujri tunnel.
“The Government of India in the past has approved a number of projects for improving road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. One such project of immense public importance is Akhal-FaqeerGujri tunnel which will connect district Ganderbal with district Srinagar at Akhal in Kangan and FaqeerGujri in Dara near Harwan Srinagar,” the letter from the LG read.
“The tunnel will save a distance of more than 50 km and reduce traveling time by 2 hours. It will result in safe travel during all seasons besides promoting tourism and economic development of the region. I am hopeful that the proposal for this tunnel echoing the popular demand of the public of the area will be considered favourably,” the letter read. Sources said that in response to the LG’s letter, the Union Road Ministry has asked the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) officials to consider the demand and intimate about the action to be taken to the office of the Union Road Ministry.
DDC Ganderbal Chairperson, NuzhatIshfaq told Greater Kashmir that they recently met LG Sinha and submitted several demands for consideration and approval which also included the Akhal-FaqeerGujri tunnel that would be beneficial for travellers.
She expressed gratitude to LG Sinha for taking up the demand of Akhal-FaqeerGujri tunnel with the Centre.