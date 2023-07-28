Ganderbal, July 28: Under the ongoing Akhil Bharitya Shiksha Samagam Programme, several departments of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised panel discussions, debates, quiz programmes on Friday, highlighting the significance and importance of NEP-2020.
DSW HOLDS PANEL DISCUSSION
Department of Students Welfare (DSW), organized a panel discussion on NEP-2020 implementation and outcomes, which was chaired by Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Dean SoE and Nodal Officer NEP implementation committee.
In his remarks, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, emphasized the role of different stakeholders in creating awareness about the policy among the masses. He said the multidisciplinary approach promotes holistic development and encourages students to explore other areas of interest.
Head, Deptt of Management Studies, Prof. Abdul Ghani, highlighted the key benefits of NEP 2020 for undergraduate and postgraduate students. He said the School of Business Studies is focused on revolutionizing the curriculum framework with current demand.