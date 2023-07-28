Akhil Bharitya Shiksha Samagam Programme

DSW HOLDS PANEL DISCUSSION

Department of Students Welfare (DSW), organized a panel discussion on NEP-2020 implementation and outcomes, which was chaired by Prof. Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Dean SoE and Nodal Officer NEP implementation committee.

In his remarks, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, emphasized the role of different stakeholders in creating awareness about the policy among the masses. He said the multidisciplinary approach promotes holistic development and encourages students to explore other areas of interest.