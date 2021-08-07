Al-Badr militant killed in Budgam gunfight, fleeing LeT militant arrested along with truck driver in Khrew

"During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, however, instead of surrendering they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Shakir Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Goripora, Awantipora, " police said.

As per police, Shakir was earlier working as an LeT associate and had joined Al-Badr recently.

"Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 01 AK-rifle with 02 Magazines, 32 rounds, 1 Chinese pistol with 02 Magazines, 16 rounds, 01 Bagpack and 01 Pouch were recovered from the site of encounter, " it said.

Police further said that while a cordon was laid at the site of the encounter in Mochwa, it was learnt that another militant had escaped from the area adding the information was shared with Awantipora Police.

"Awantipora Police while developing the lead further launched a cordon and search operation in Mantaqi Colony Khrew area along with 50RR and 185BN CRPF. During search, the escaped terrorist was tracked down and arrested while hiding in a truck bearing registration No. JK13-2397. He has been identified as Shabir Ahmad Najar resident of Wuyan Khrew linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. The driver of the truck identified as Mohd Shafi Dar resident of Gratwani Mohalla Khrew has also been arrested. Besides the said truck has also been seized, " police said.

"Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 Chinese Pistol, 01 Pistol Magazine, 07 Pistol rounds, 02 AK-Magazines, 50 AK-rounds, 01 Chinese grenade, 5Kgs IED (destroyed on spot) were also recovered from the site, " it added.