Alam demands compensation to Baba Demb fire victims

Srinagar, Sep 29: Peoples Conference (PC) leader Khurshid Alam Wednesday expressed grief over the tragic fire incident at Baba Demb area of Srinagar and demanded immediate and adequate compensation for the victims without delay.
A statement of PC issued here said that at least four furniture shops were gutted in a major fire that broke out in Baba Demb area of Srinagar on Wednesday.
Alam appealed DC Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz to compensate the losses incurred by the affected shopkeepers at the earliest so that they would be able to earn their livelihood afresh and their families do not suffer further.