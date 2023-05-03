Alama Anwar Shah Kashmiri’s ancestral house in ruins

Kupwara, May 3: Five years back the then dispensation led by People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had announced to develop the 148-year-old ancestral house of Alama Anwar Shah Kashmiri at Warnow Lolab as heritage site but nothing has been done so far in this regard.
An official communiqué under order number 944 by the Education Department was passed on 22.11. 2017 with regard to develop and preserve the house under heritage conservation programme. “I am not being allowed to demolish the house and take-up new construction after the heritage site announcement by the then government. I do not possess land other than the piece on which the ancestral house is constructed,” Anzar Shah the proprietor of the house and close relative of Movlana Anwar Shah told Greater Kashmir. “Since Lolab is a picturesque valley, developing Shah Sahab’s house as a heritage site can attract more tourists to the valley which will provide opportunity for locals to earn their livelihood,” he added.
Meanwhile official sources revealed to Greater Kashmir that a survey of the house was conducted last year and the report compiled was forwarded to higher authorities of the education department but nothing has been done so far. When this correspondent brought the issue to the notice of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray, he said that let the proprietor approach his office with a proper application. “I assure whatever is needed will be done to develop the house as heritage site,” he added.