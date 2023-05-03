Alama Anwar Shah Kashmiri’s ancestral house in ruins

An official communiqué under order number 944 by the Education Department was passed on 22.11. 2017 with regard to develop and preserve the house under heritage conservation programme. “I am not being allowed to demolish the house and take-up new construction after the heritage site announcement by the then government. I do not possess land other than the piece on which the ancestral house is constructed,” Anzar Shah the proprietor of the house and close relative of Movlana Anwar Shah told Greater Kashmir. “Since Lolab is a picturesque valley, developing Shah Sahab’s house as a heritage site can attract more tourists to the valley which will provide opportunity for locals to earn their livelihood,” he added.