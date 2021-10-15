Alienation, mistrust prevalent in Kashmir: Hakeem Yaseen

A statement of PDF issued here said that Yaseen urged the Center to respect and implement with sincerity and honesty all constitutional guarantees enshrined in the accord of accession to end the prevailing socio-political uncertainty in the erstwhile J&K state.

He called for establishing a popular government in J&K to fulfill socio-political and developmental aspirations of the people. Yaseen said that the Centre should initiate meaningful Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to build an atmosphere of mutual trust and faith among the people of J&K.

He held successive central and state regimes at the helm of affairs for the last 70 years equally responsible for eroding the special position of J&K from time-to-time to satiate their personal greed and political motives.