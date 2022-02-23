All 41 flights scheduled today at Srinagar airport cancelled

Srinagar, Feb 23: After delays initially, authorities at the Srinagar airport on Wednesday cancelled all 41 flights scheduled to and fro for the day after heavy overnight snowfall reduced the visibility.
Director Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh while confirming the development said the affected passengers will be adjusted in the forthcoming flights tomorrow.
Kashmir valley on Wednesday morning woke up to a heavy blanket of snowfall which has snapped power supply and blocked roads on a large scale.
Weatherman has forecast am improvement in the weather from this evening onwards.