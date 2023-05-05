All 5 Medical Colleges & AHs to be completed by year end: CS

Moreover it was added that with the operationalization of these 05 New Medical Colleges in Phase-I, the intake capacity of MBBS seats in the UT has increased from 500 to 1100 seats annually. The intake capacity is expected to further increase to 1300 MBBS seats this year with the start of academic session in GMC Udhampur and Handwara sanctioned under Phase-III of Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Establishment of Medical Colleges. The Letter of Permission (LoP) has been received in favour of GMC Udhampur and Handwara for 100 MBBS seats each recently from the National Medical Commission. Additionally, two new AIIMS at Vijaypur and Awantipora shall add another 200 MBBS seats.

The meeting further deliberated upon the status of two AIIMS level Hospitals being established at Vijaypur (Samba) and Awantipora (Pulwama). It was said that the AIIMS, Vijaypur is all set to be dedicated to public by October this year and AIIMS, Awantipora by 2025 after 34 more acres of land were provided to the institute for its updated design.