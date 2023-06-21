All educational institutions to conduct TOFEI activities

Srinagar, June 21: With an aim to create awareness about hazards of tobacco use and foster a healthy, tobacco-free environment in educational institutions, Directorate of School Education, Kashmir on Wednesday asked all the institutions of the valley to organise suggestive activities in order to enhance Tobacco Free Educational institutions (TOFEI) activities.
The National Tobacco Control Programme has implemented the Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (TOFEI) initiative in schools across Kashmir Division.
To enhance TOFEI activities and encourage maximum participation, the Director of Health Services Kashmir has outlined a series of suggestive activities in a recent communication.
In an official communique, all the educational institutions have been asked to take “No Tobacco Pledge”. The students, teachers, and staff members have been asked to take a collective pledge to refrain from tobacco use and promote a tobacco-free environment within the school premises.
Besides, each school has been asked to designate a responsible individual, either a teacher, staff member, or student, as the “Tobacco Monitor.”
“Schools are encouraged to organize various creative competitions such as essay writing, painting, poster making, quiz, and debate competitions on the theme of tobacco. Additionally, interactive discussions on the harmful effects of tobacco can be held during school assemblies to raise awareness among students,” the order reads.
To engage the wider community and create awareness about the importance of a tobacco-free environment, schools are advised to organize rallies and morning processions (Prabhat Pheries).
“To visibly mark the tobacco-free zone, educational institutions will implement a “Yellow Line” demarcation. The line will be painted around the school premises, highlighting that it is a tobacco-free zone. This initiative aims to deter individuals from using tobacco near the educational facilities,”
The schools have been asked to carry out enforcement drives within 100 yards of school and schools have been asked to submit a self-declaration form confirming adherence to TOFEI guidelines.
Additionally, a detailed report on the school’s implementation of tobacco control measures should be sent to the Chief Education Officer (CEO) for review and monitoring purposes.
“You are requested to upload the photographs (Geo Tagged) and a video on the link www.jktcp.com and also email the same with School name and address on email ID ntcpdhsk@gmail.com,” the order reads.