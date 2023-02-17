'All IGNOU degrees including MSc-Env recognised by UGC'

Srinagar, Feb 17: IGNOU on Friday clarified that all its programs including MSc environmental science are duly recognized by the UGC.

In a statment, the university said that in terms of the decision taken by UGC in its 550th meeting held on 18th February, 2021, the UGC has exempted IGNOU from applicability of UGC (Open and Distance Learning programs and Online Programs) Regulations, 2020 w.e.f. academic session 2020-2021 and onwards.

"The news regarding questioning the validity of Degree obtained in Masters of Science, Environmental Science (MSC-ENV) from IGNOU by some newspapers, which has created a lot of confusion among the students, is factually wrong, incorrect and misleading," said Regional Director, Dr. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar.