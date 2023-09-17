All India High Court Employees Federation holds executive meet

Srinagar, Sep 17: The National Executive Meeting of All India High Court Employees Federation was held recently at seminar Hall Legal Service Authority Jabalpur (M.P.)
According to a statement of the Federation, the meeting was attended by the employees of various High courts of the country including High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The meeting was attended by Asif Iqbal Mahajan General Secretary (North) of All India High Court Employees Federation besides Altaf Hussain Khan President and Mukhtar Ahmad Wani, General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court staff welfare Association ( NG), the statement said.
“The issues concerning the employees/Officers for their betterment were discussed and particularly that of uniformity of Pay scales all over the country in the meeting,” the statement said, adding, “It was urged in the meeting that the genuine cause of the High Court Employees/officers should be put forth. The Meeting, the statement said, also impressed upon the employees/officers to enhance the work culture as the High court is the institution where everyone comes with a hope for justice. “No one should get disappointed by us while performing our duties”, it added.