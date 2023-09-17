All India High Court Employees Federation holds executive meet

According to a statement of the Federation, the meeting was attended by the employees of various High courts of the country including High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by Asif Iqbal Mahajan General Secretary (North) of All India High Court Employees Federation besides Altaf Hussain Khan President and Mukhtar Ahmad Wani, General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court staff welfare Association ( NG), the statement said.