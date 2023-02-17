All India Services Officers of J&K Cadre condole M M Khajooria’s demise

Srinagar, Feb 17: All India Services Officers of J&K Cadre have condoled the demise of former Director General of Police (DGP) M M Khajooria.
In the condolence message to bereaved Seema Khajuria, daughter of M M Khajooria, the officers have said, “The sad news of passing away of respected Shri M M Khajooria IPS (Retd), former Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, has come as a shock to each one of us, who had the privilege of working with him during his distinguished career in Jammu and Kashmir. We have lost a towering personality who made an indelible mark as a professional -inspiring confidence and trust wherever he worked. He was bold and courageous.”
The officers added that M M Khajooria was an adorable friend and very sympathetic and understanding senior and that he lef behind him a very large number of grieving admirers in all walks of life.
“Your dad led a life of dignity, honour and complete courage with conviction. He was awidely respected Police Officer. Shri Khajooria never hesitated to call a spade a spade and inspired many of us to follow his example. He was a familiar face in these unfamiliar times with his presence in social and public gatherings after his superannuation. His erect visage, well groomed appearance and immaculate dressing sense have remained a learning experience for the younger generations of civil servants. His columns in newspapers till recently showed his commitment to national security and interest in strategic affairs,” the officers said.
They added,”His sad departure from this mortal world is an irreplaceable loss for you, Arshia, Bhawana and your families. We share your grief and that of your families. May our sincere condolences and prayers ease the pain of your bereavement. We, his erstwhile colleagues in Jammu and Kashmir Administration, are with you and your family in this hour of grief. May God bless his soul and grant him eternal peace.”
The signatories to the condolence message are M N Sabharwal IPS (Retd), Jalil Ahmed Khan IAS (Retd), H L Kadlabaju IAS (Retd), S D Singh IAS (Retd),Sushma Choudhary IAS (Retd), P P Sharma IFS (Retd), M Shafi Pandit IAS (Retd), S D Swatantra IFS (Retd), A K Suri IPS (Retd), Vijay Bakaya IAS (Retd), R Tikoo IPS (Retd), C Phonsog IAS (Retd), B R Kundal IAS (Retd), S V Bhave IAS (Retd), B R Singh IAS (Retd), Rajan Bakhshi IPS (Retd), S S Kapur IAS (Retd), A Sahasranaman IAS (Retd), E N Murthy IAS (Retd), Kuldeep Khoda IPS (Retd), Madan Lal IPS (Retd), R L Bharti IFS (Retd), Dr Ashok Bhan IPS (Retd), Madhav Lal IAS (Retd), B L Nimesh IAS (Retd), Anil Goswami IAS (Retd), Pankaj Jain IAS (Retd), Arun Kumar IAS (Retd), Sonali Kumar IAS (Retd), Ashok Angurana IAS (Retd), Khurshid Ganai IAS (Retd), K B Aggarwal IAS (Retd), R D Tiwari IFS (Retd), Vinod Ranjan IFS (Retd), A K Srivastava IFS (Retd), Abhay Kumar IFS (Retd), B R Sharma IAS (Retd), K Rajendra Kumar IPS (Retd), Pramod Jain IAS (Retd), B B Vyas IAS (Retd), Awanish Kumar Singh IFS (Retd),SK Mishra IPS (Retd), Sudhanshu Pandey IAS (Retd) and Atal Dulu IAS.