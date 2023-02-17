All India Services Officers of J&K Cadre condole M M Khajooria’s demise

In the condolence message to bereaved Seema Khajuria, daughter of M M Khajooria, the officers have said, “The sad news of passing away of respected Shri M M Khajooria IPS (Retd), former Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, has come as a shock to each one of us, who had the privilege of working with him during his distinguished career in Jammu and Kashmir. We have lost a towering personality who made an indelible mark as a professional -inspiring confidence and trust wherever he worked. He was bold and courageous.”

The officers added that M M Khajooria was an adorable friend and very sympathetic and understanding senior and that he lef behind him a very large number of grieving admirers in all walks of life.