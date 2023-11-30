All J&K +2 Lecturers Association welcomes new CS

Srinagar, Nov 30 : All J&K +2 Lecturers Association has expressed its warm welcome to Atul Dulloo (IAS), the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, the president of the association, Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that with a vast experience and insight of administrative governance, Dulloo is expected to take the UT to new strides of good governance and development under his administrative leadership.