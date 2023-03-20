All J&K Govt Pharmacists Association call LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Mar 20 : A delegation of All J&K Government Pharmacists Association called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, today.
The members of the delegation headed by Sheikh Mehraj-Ud-Din expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT Administration for taking effective measures in resolving their long pending issues. They also apprised the Lt Governor of their other concerning issues.
The Lt Governor assured the delegation that the issues presented during the interaction would be taken up meticulously for their early redressal.