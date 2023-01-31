‘All major, link-roads, inner lanes cleared from snow’

The President Municipal Council (MC) Baramulla, Toussef Raina, who was personally monitoring the snow clearance operation across the town, said all the major roads, inner links, and lanes were cleared within less than 24 hours post snowfall.

He said all the men and machinery were pressed to clear the snow from all the roads and inner links within the town including Janbazpora to Khanpora, main town Baramulla besides the roads and lanes of adjoining areas of the town and all the roads and inner links falling under the jurisdiction of MC Baramulla. “Whole men and machinery were pressed to clear snow from all major and inner links and lanes. We have covered almost all the areas within 24 hours. Besides deputing machines we also pressed our staff to clear the snow from narrow lanes in several areas of the old town as well,” Raina said.