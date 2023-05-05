All Minority Employees Association Kashmir calls on LG

Srinagar, May 5: A delegation of All Minority Employees Association, Kashmir called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Friday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the delegation headed by its President Sanjay Koul projected various issues of employees of the minority community under PMDP and other employment schemes, who are working in Kashmir division.
The members of the delegation also expressed gratitude to the LG led J&K administration for promptly resolving many of the issues of the minority community employees.
The LG assured the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands projected during the interaction.