All party delegation from J&K to meet opposition leaders, ECI in Delhi today

Srinagar, March 16: An all party delegation of Jammu and Kashmir leaders will hold a meeting in Delhi and meet Election Commission of India over holding of elections in the Union Territory.

The 13-member delegation will be headed by National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Quoting sources, KNS reported that the delegation will first meet national opposition parties at Constitutional Club of India to discuss and deliberate upon several issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said the meeting will take place at around 1 pm at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi, where several issues including holding of elections, restoration of statehood to J&K, imposition of property tax and other issues will be discussed.