All party delegation from J&K to meet opposition leaders, ECI in Delhi today

Srinagar, March 16: An all party delegation of Jammu and Kashmir leaders will hold a meeting in Delhi and meet Election Commission of India over holding of elections in the Union Territory.
The 13-member delegation will be headed by National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah.
Quoting sources, KNS reported that the delegation will first meet national opposition parties at Constitutional Club of India to discuss and deliberate upon several issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.
Sources said the meeting will take place at around 1 pm at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi, where several issues including holding of elections, restoration of statehood to J&K, imposition of property tax and other issues will be discussed.
“Later the delegation headed by Dr Farooq Abdullah will meet the Election Commission of India at 2 pm to seek holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir,” they said.
Sources further said they will inform the Election Commission when situation is conducive for holding G-20 meeting, why cannot it be conducive for holding elections.
The 13-member delegation led by Dr Farooq Abdullah includes, MP NC Hassnain Masoodi, Ratan Lal Gupta (NC) , Ravinder Sharma (Congress) , Harashdev Singh (Panthers Party) , Muzafar Shah (ANC) , Amrik Singh Reem (PDP), Master Hari Singh (CPIM), Gulchain Singh (Dogra Saba) , Manesh Sanaini (Shiva Sena) , Taranjit Singh Tony (AAP), and Khajuria.
Notably, on March 11, Dr Farooq Abdullah chaired an all party meeting in Jammu to review and discuss the current state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.