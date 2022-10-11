All pharmacies in town areas in Anantnag to have CCTV surveillance

Anantnag, Oct 11: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom today chaired the National Coordination Centre meeting at Dak Bungalow, here to review the actions taken against the drug menace by various departments, inter-departmental coordination and deliberate on the future course of action.
The DC issued directions to the Drug Inspector to ensure that all chemists/ pharmacies in towns have CCTV surveillance. He said that proper records for purchase and sale of habit forming drugs must be maintained and regularly checked.