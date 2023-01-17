All public services shifted to online mode at Kulgam

Kulgam, Jan 17: With an ultimate aim and objective to ensure prompt and robust public services delivery, the District Administration Kulgam has shifted all its public delivery services to online mode, majority of which are RAS integrated.
This paradigm shift or transition from offline to online mode has been made due to stringent efforts of District Administration. Especially noteworthy has been the digitization of Land Records.
Kulgam has achieved the feat of hosting all public services online in a record time, well before the January 26 deadline, informed the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.
He further stated that in view of universal use of internet facilities and widening of the CSC network in the district, the complete shift towards e-Services is inevitable and the administration has been effective in providing these services online well before the Government's deadline.