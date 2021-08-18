All teachers supposed to attend schools daily: B K Singh

Clarifying the ambiguity over the physical attendance of teachers in schools, talking to Greater Kashmir, B K Singh said, “All teachers are supposed to attend their schools on a daily basis. They can either hold community classes or deliver online classes from their schools.”

Greater Kashmir earlier reported about the confusion that prevailed in the School Education Department over the daily physical attendance of teaching staff in the school.

He said earlier some teachers were not vaccinated but now all the teachers might have got themselves vaccinated.

“We have been telling the teachers to get vaccinated but if some teachers are not yet vaccinated, they should take leave from schools,” Singh said.

Greater Kashmir received scores of calls from teachers, zonal offices and other employees of the School Education Department seeking clarity over the physical attendance of the teaching staff in schools.

“There are teachers who have got vaccinated and are attending schools as well, but some teachers are delaying their vaccination and are sitting at home. Now, all such teachers who are not vaccinated will be asked to take leave for sitting at home,” Singh said.

The State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstructions after taking review of the prevailing Covid-19 situation on August 15 ordered that all the educational institutions would continue to remain closed till further orders.

However, the order said that the educational institutions were permitted to seek personal attendance of the vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

Seeking physical attendance of teachers for administrative purposes created confusion among the teachers whether they need to attend schools daily or not.

“It was not clear whether the teachers had to attend the schools or not. Now the administrative department has cleared the ambiguity about the order,” said a teacher posted in Kupwara district.