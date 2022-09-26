All stranded Jammu bound trucks to be cleared by tonight, around 4000 trucks on-way: Div Com Kashmir

Div Com asserted that normally apple production in Kashmir is 17 metric tons but due to abundant rainfall, there has been a bumper crop and it will cross 21 metric ton this time.

Pole said that the claim made by certain Fruit growers association on the halting of fruit trucks is half truth and added that natural reasons are hindering traffic.

He said that we have difficulties in the movement of traffic on the highway due to rains and resultant shooting stones but it is beyond human control.

He appealed to them to use alternate Mughal road to lessen the burden on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.