All women motorbike expedition held

The organisers said over the next three days, the participants of the ‘Adventure Tour’ will negotiate Changla at an altitude of 17600 feet before ascending into the Tangtse valley. Thereafter, they would ride upto the Frozen Pangong Tso lake and finally reach the valley of the braves - the Chushul valley at 14500 feet. The culmination of the ‘Adventure Tour’ is planned on March 8 2023, which also coincides with the International Women’s Day.