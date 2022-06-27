Allama Iqbal Library organises seminar on ‘Opportunities for Print Disabilities’

Congratulating Allama Iqbal Library for organising the seminar, the Vice-Chancellor said the University will soon constitute an advisory committee to suggest how its facilities for the specially-abled students can be further strengthened and how the related services can be further improved upon.

“We endeavor to become a model university in offering the best possible services and facilities for our specially-abled students so that they don’t face any sort of inconvenience during the course of their study in the University campus,” Prof Nilofer said.