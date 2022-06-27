Allama Iqbal Library organises seminar on ‘Opportunities for Print Disabilities’

Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Allama Iqbal Library (AIL) in collaboration with J&K Handicapped Association on Monday organised a national-level seminar titled ‘Services and Opportunities in Technological Era for Print Disabilities’.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the inaugural session as chief guest and emphasised the need to provide the best possible facilities to specially-abled students and research scholars.
Congratulating Allama Iqbal Library for organising the seminar, the Vice-Chancellor said the University will soon constitute an advisory committee to suggest how its facilities for the specially-abled students can be further strengthened and how the related services can be further improved upon.
“We endeavor to become a model university in offering the best possible services and facilities for our specially-abled students so that they don’t face any sort of inconvenience during the course of their study in the University campus,” Prof Nilofer said.
Earlier, Chief Librarian AIL Prof Peerzada Irshad Ahmad Shah delivered the welcome address and highlighted the facilities available in the central library for specially-abled students. He said the AIL has a dedicated space for specially-abled students where braille books, browsing facility, audio books and headphones for electronic books are provided to the students.
Prof Irshad suggested that the University should have a separate rehabilitation centre for students with print disabilities, even as he assured that the AIL staff will leave no stone unturned to provide best facilities to the specially-abled students.
Dr M Ishaq Lone conducted proceedings of the inaugural session, while Uzma Qadri delivered a vote of thanks.
Academics and experts from within and outside the University spoke about different themes related to ‘print disabilities’ during the two technical sessions.