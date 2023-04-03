Kashmir

Allama Sheikh Mehdi remembered

Allama Sheikh Mehdi remembered
GK Photo
GK NEWS SERVICE

Budgam, Apr 3: Religious leaders, scholars, and others today paid rich tributes to Hujatul Islam Wal  Muslimeen, Allama Shiekh Mehdi  Hussaini Najafi on his 24th death anniversary.

According to a press note, remembering, the Allama, a congregational meeting was held in central Kashmir's Budgam District where speakers threw light on the life and teachings of late Allama. A good gathering of people also participated in Quran Khawni majlis and visited his grave  to pray for the departed soul.

The meeting was organised by  Pairwane Wilayat J&K.

On the occassion, Moulana Sibte Mohammad Shabir Qumi, son of late Allama extended his gratitude to the people for participating in the congregational meeting.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com