Allama Sheikh Mehdi remembered

Budgam, Apr 3: Religious leaders, scholars, and others today paid rich tributes to Hujatul Islam Wal Muslimeen, Allama Shiekh Mehdi Hussaini Najafi on his 24th death anniversary.
According to a press note, remembering, the Allama, a congregational meeting was held in central Kashmir's Budgam District where speakers threw light on the life and teachings of late Allama. A good gathering of people also participated in Quran Khawni majlis and visited his grave to pray for the departed soul.
The meeting was organised by Pairwane Wilayat J&K.
On the occassion, Moulana Sibte Mohammad Shabir Qumi, son of late Allama extended his gratitude to the people for participating in the congregational meeting.