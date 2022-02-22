Allegations of KUMSA baseless: KU spokesperson

Srinagar, Feb 22: The University of Kashmir on Tuesday strongly condemned the “baseless and malicious” press statement issued by Kashmir University Ministerial Staff Association (KUMSA) as part of their “pressure tactics for fulfillment of their illegitimate demands.”
While denying every single allegation made by KUMSA, a KU spokesperson said that all payments in the University are released as per set procedures and norms after fulfillment of all formalities. “The University of Kashmir, for the first time has switched over to release of all works-related payments through Treasury System of the Government after exercising multiple checks at University-level and finally passed and paid at Government Treasury.”
The University is taking due care vis-à-vis Administrative Approval, Technical Sanction, e-Tendering etc. before forwarding the bills to the Treasury for payment, the spokesperson added.
“The University, during the current regime of administration, has strengthened all the transparency checks in University, especially vis-à-vis payments by way of implementation of measures such as Budget and Financial Management Software (BFMS) developed and deployed on the pattern of JkPaySys and BEAMS in Government, implementation of GeM, implementation of File Tracking Software etc. to name a few, which doesn’t seem to have gone well with the mala-fide intentions of some unscrupulous employees who have taken to this resort,” the spokesperson said.
The University strongly refuted allegations of KUMSA that medical reimbursements are released without following codal procedures.
“All payments and reimbursements are released in accordance with the government norms and rules i.e. GFR-2017, amongst others,” the spokesperson said.
It is clarified that the allegations made by KUMSA are their outburst on denial for fulfillment of their undue and illegitimate demands submitted in a very elaborate charter to Hon’ble Vice Chancellor. Its office-bearers are pressurizing the outgoing Vice-Chancellor to fulfill some illegitimate demands at a time when Search Committee to appoint new VC has already been constituted and is on job.
The spokesperson clarified that the allegation of “casual appointments” having been made in the University is preposterous. “Seven engagements as ‘interns’ have been considered in the Examination Wing after the requirement was flagged by the former Controller of Examination purely as a temporary arrangement”.
The University would like to reiterate that KUMSA's so-called demand for in-house advertisement of various positions is fraught with serious implications given the fact that it would be violation of the established law/norm governing the recruitment process. A window of opportunity is being opened for unemployed youth to compete for different positions to the optimum level of performance in the larger public interest.
“Some vested interests are trying to sabotage the direct/open recruitment process for non-teaching posts because of the transparency and stringent criteria put in place to avert any wrongdoing,” the spokesperson said, adding: “The KUMSA is trying to derail this objective with their illegitimate demands which cannot be conceded to in any case.”
Further, the KUMSA press note is also a consequence of University’s resolve to measure performance of officials, link promotions with selection process and implement the new scrutiny as envisaged by the J&K Government through Monthly Employee Performance Reports and other measures to check any likely fallout of the policy.
The University authorities have made a firm resolve not to succumb to such pressure tactics of any employee/association and not to concede to any illegitimate/undue demands. Those found guilty for making attempts to tarnish the image of University and violation of code of conduct rules as enshrined in the University’s Act and JKCSR shall be dealt strictly as per the rules and law.