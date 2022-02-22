Allegations of KUMSA baseless: KU spokesperson

It is clarified that the allegations made by KUMSA are their outburst on denial for fulfillment of their undue and illegitimate demands submitted in a very elaborate charter to Hon’ble Vice Chancellor. Its office-bearers are pressurizing the outgoing Vice-Chancellor to fulfill some illegitimate demands at a time when Search Committee to appoint new VC has already been constituted and is on job.

The spokesperson clarified that the allegation of “casual appointments” having been made in the University is preposterous. “Seven engagements as ‘interns’ have been considered in the Examination Wing after the requirement was flagged by the former Controller of Examination purely as a temporary arrangement”.

The University would like to reiterate that KUMSA's so-called demand for in-house advertisement of various positions is fraught with serious implications given the fact that it would be violation of the established law/norm governing the recruitment process. A window of opportunity is being opened for unemployed youth to compete for different positions to the optimum level of performance in the larger public interest.