Alleged backdoor appointments at J&K HC, subordinate courts

The bench comprising CJI D Y Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha, and Justice J B Pardiwala was hearing a petition filed by J&K Peoples Forum alleging that relatives of existing members of the staff as well as present and former judges of the High Court had been appointed without following due selection process.

The bench said: "We will ask the Chief Justice of the High Court to look into the grievance of the petition. Time for filing counter affidavit has been extended. Counter shall be filed by the Registrar of J&K High Court after specifically taking instructions and directions from the CJ of J&K High Court."