ALLEN achieves feat in competitive exam

In a statement ALLEN said its three students figure in ALL INDIA TOP-5 Ranks. “Allen's Riddhi Maheshwari ALL India Girl Topper, the only 100 percentile. ALLEN's 34 students are in Top-100, 22007 qualify for Advanced
Kota. The National Testing Agency released the All India Rank along with the results of the April session of JEE-Main 2023. In the results, the students of ALLEN Career Institute Pvt Ltd have proved their excellence,” the statement said.
Chairman of the organisation Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari said that ALLEN students have secured three ranks in All India Top-5 AIR Ranks. Allen's classroom student Mrunal Shrikant Vairagade has secured All India Rank 3 by securing a perfect score of 300 out of 300 marks. Similarly, classroom student Malay Kedia has secured All India Rank-4 by securing 300 out of 300 marks and Kaushal Vijayvargiya has secured All India Rank-5 by securing full marks out of 300 marks.
The statement said aong with this, Riddhi Maheshwari of ALLEN has been the All India Girl Topper, who has secured All India Rank-23. Allen Classroom student Riddhi is the only girl student to score 100 percentile. “In the results seen so far, 34 students of ALLEN have secured AIR ranks in Top 100 AIR Ranks. In this, 31 classrooms and 3 distance learning are connected to ALLEN. Along with this, top 17 students have scored overall 100 percentile. 22 state toppers are from Allen. With this, a total of 22007 students from ALLEN have qualified for JEE-Advanced. Out of this, 17 thousand 42 classroom students and 4965 students are associated with distance learning,” the statement said. .
Ridhi Maheshwari said Hardwork and dedication are keys to her success: “Ridhi Maheshwari, a regular classroom student of ALLEN Career Institute, has topped the girls category by securing All India Rank 23 in JEE Main 2023 results. Earlier, Ridhi had also performed brilliantly and scored 99.96 percentile in the January session. Ridhi passed class 10th with 97.8 percent marks. Apart from this, she has also qualified IOQM First Stage. Ridhi told that my dream is to become an IITian and currently I am preparing for JEE Advanced. To prepare for exams like JEE, taking admission in ALLEN proved to be the right decision for me. Here, under the guidance of teachers, I prepared with hard work and dedication, this is my key to success. The marks used to be less in test but the faculties here would motivate me to do better in the next test and due to this my performance kept improving. I have an elder brother Raghav is also pursuing B.Tech from IIT Kanpur. I am also inspired from him. Now the next target is to take admission in the CS branch of IIT Bombay,” the statement said.
“I tried not to repeat Mrunal Shrikant Vairagade, a resident of Nagpur, Maharashtra who achieved 100 percentile with 300 out of 300 marks in the JEE Main April session. He secured All India Rank 3. Mrunal has been a regular classroom student of Allen Career Institute Private Limited for the past two years. He scored 98.4 per cent in the 10th grade. Mrunal also performed splendidly in JEE Main January 2023 session with a score of 99.96 percentile. He has also qualified NTSE, RMO, and Chemistry Olympiad (INCHO). Mrunal also secured All India Rank 87 in the KVPY SA stream.
Always focused on the practice of questions,” said Malay Kedia, a resident of Ghaziabad. He secured All India Rank 4 by securing a perfect score of 300 out of 300 in JEE Main 2023 exam.