ALLEN achieves feat in competitive exam

Chairman of the organisation Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari said that ALLEN students have secured three ranks in All India Top-5 AIR Ranks. Allen's classroom student Mrunal Shrikant Vairagade has secured All India Rank 3 by securing a perfect score of 300 out of 300 marks. Similarly, classroom student Malay Kedia has secured All India Rank-4 by securing 300 out of 300 marks and Kaushal Vijayvargiya has secured All India Rank-5 by securing full marks out of 300 marks.

The statement said aong with this, Riddhi Maheshwari of ALLEN has been the All India Girl Topper, who has secured All India Rank-23. Allen Classroom student Riddhi is the only girl student to score 100 percentile. “In the results seen so far, 34 students of ALLEN have secured AIR ranks in Top 100 AIR Ranks. In this, 31 classrooms and 3 distance learning are connected to ALLEN. Along with this, top 17 students have scored overall 100 percentile. 22 state toppers are from Allen. With this, a total of 22007 students from ALLEN have qualified for JEE-Advanced. Out of this, 17 thousand 42 classroom students and 4965 students are associated with distance learning,” the statement said. .