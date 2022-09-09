Allen Career Institute felicitates NEET qualifiers

Amit Mohan Agarwal (MENTOR, ALLEN Srinagar), said that in the NEET-UG results, students of Allen Srinagar had achieved records in just the second year of its establishment. Nouman Javed Bhat, a student of Allen, has secured AIR-920 and scored 679 marks out of 720. Nouman has been Allen Srinagar’s classroom student. Along with Nouman Javed Bhat other students Mohd. Mohsin Sheikh with 648 Marks, Muzammil Farooq with 646 marks, and many more students achieved the milestone. Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, Allen Career Institute, said, Students of Allen Career Institute have once again registered historic success in NEET-UG 2022, which is the country's most prominent medical entrance exam. Tanishka, a classroom student of Allen Career Institute, has secured AIR-1 in the NEET-UG 2022 results. Tanishka has scored 715 marks out of 720. Tanishka prepared for NEET-UG from Allen Career Institute for 2 years in Kota. Along with this, Ashish Batra secured AIR-2, and Hrishikesh Gangule secured AIR-3. Both the students have scored 715 marks and are associated with Allen's Distance learning program. As per the result compiled so far, 33 students are in the top 100.