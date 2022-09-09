Allen Career Institute Srinagar felicitates NEET qualifiers

Srinagar, Sep 9: The Srinagar branch of Allen Career Institute on Friday felicitated its students for qualifying the NEET-UG 2022.
In a statement, Amit Mohan Agarwal, Mentor, Allen Srinagar, said that in the NEET-UG results, students of Allen Srinagar have "achieved records in just the second year of its establishment" with Nouman Javed Bhat, a student of Allen securing AIR-920 by scoring 679 marks out of 720.
Nouman has been Allen Srinagar’s classroom student for two years. Along with Nouman Javed Bhat, other students, Mohd. Mohsin Sheikh with 648 Marks, Muzammil Farooq with 646 Marks and many more students achieved the milestone, Agarwal said.
Dr Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, Allen Career Institute Pvt. Ltd., said that students of Allen Career Institute have once again registered historic success in NEET-UG 2022, which is the country's most prominent medical entrance exam.
Tanishka, a classroom student of Allen Career Institute, has secured AIR-1 in the NEET-UG 2022 results. Tanishka has scored 715 marks out of 720. Tanishka prepared for NEET-UG from Allen Career Institute for 2 years in Kota. Along with this, Ashish Batra secured AIR-2, and Hrishikesh Gangule secured AIR-3. Both the students have scored 715 marks and are associated with Allen's Distance learning program. As per the results compiled so far, 33 students are in the top 100.
A total of 18,72,343 students had registered for this examination conducted by NTA. Out of this, 1764571 students appeared in the exam. A total of 1064794 female and 807538 male students were registered. At the same time, 1001015 female and 763545 male students appeared in the examination.
The examination was conducted at 3570 examination centers in 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India. Outside the country, the exam was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Dubai, and Kuwait.
The exam was held on July 17 from 2 to 5.20 pm. Apart from this, re-examination was conducted in Kollam, Sriganganagar, Nagaur, Kushinagar, Bhind, Hoshangabad, Begusarai, and Thane.