Allotment of 5 Marlas of land to beneficiaries | Review meeting held in Bandipora

The meeting, was attended by, ADC Bandipora Umar Shafi; Nodal Officer Coordination, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; ACR Bandipora, Shabir Ahmad; Tehsildars, BDOs, Officials from Municipalities besides concerned officials from the Revenue Department, including senior officials and experts in land allocation and social welfare. The meeting discussed the pressing issue of housing shortage faced by marginalized communities within the district.

During the meeting, the DC laid importance on equitable land distribution as a means to provide shelter and stability to the most vulnerable sections of society. The allotment of 05 marlas of land to deserving beneficiaries was identified as a milestone in the district for social welfare and poverty alleviation.