Allotment of 5 Marlas of land to beneficiaries | Review meeting held in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 15: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad Friday convened a meeting to take review of the Revenue department. The meeting discussed the agenda of allocation of 05 marlas of land to deserving beneficiaries in the district.
The meeting, was attended by, ADC Bandipora Umar Shafi; Nodal Officer Coordination, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak; ACR Bandipora, Shabir Ahmad; Tehsildars, BDOs, Officials from Municipalities besides concerned officials from the Revenue Department, including senior officials and experts in land allocation and social welfare. The meeting discussed the pressing issue of housing shortage faced by marginalized communities within the district.
During the meeting, the DC laid importance on equitable land distribution as a means to provide shelter and stability to the most vulnerable sections of society. The allotment of 05 marlas of land to deserving beneficiaries was identified as a milestone in the district for social welfare and poverty alleviation.
The meeting also discussed various aspects of land allocation, including eligibility criteria, documentation procedures, and the timeline for implementation.
On the occasion, the Revenue Department officials presented comprehensive plans to ensure that the process is transparent, fair, and efficient. Dr Owais directed to establish a dedicated task force within the Revenue Department to oversee the land allocation process. He directed them to work closely with District Administration to identify eligible beneficiaries and streamline the application process.