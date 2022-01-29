Allow coaching centres, educational institutions to re-open: Basharat Bukhari

Srinagar, Jan 29: Peoples Conference (PC) senior leader Basharat Bukhari Saturday urged the government to allow re-opening of educational centers and coaching centers for in-person teaching while adhering to the COVID Appropriate Behavior.
Bukhari, in a statement, said that that online education cannot replace physical education that is attained in a classroom with a conducive environment and hence it is imperative for the administration to permit coaching centers to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100 per cent vaccination of staff and students and strict adherence to the COVID appropriate behavior protocol.
“Education of our children has immensely suffered since the onset of the pandemic. The government of the day should have already prepared a roadmap for re-opening of coaching centers and educational institutions,” Bukhari said.