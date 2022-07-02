Allow smooth passage of fruit laden trucks on National Highway: NC

Urging the LG-led administration to allow smooth passage of fruit-laden trucks on the national highway, the party MP from Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi, north zone president Javed Dar, District president Baramaulla Sajad Shafi and Irshad Kar said that the fruit growers have already suffered huge losses over the past several years and now they have to face more losses as fresh fruit-laden trucks are not allowed smooth passage along the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

“After witnessing sullen and silent losses for years, orchardists had pinned high hopes following the bumper harvest of cherry, plums and other fruits. Unfortunately for them, their produce which was supposed to reach fruit mandis across the country is lying stuck on the highway for reasons known to the administration. Sweltering heat wave in the valley has destroyed truckloads of fruits, vegetables plying to and fro from Srinagar to other parts of the country. Much losses have been incurred by mutton dealers as well,” the leaders said.