Allow traditional Muharram processions in Srinagar: Hakeem Yaseen
Srinagar, July 22: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has urged the government to allow the traditional Muharram processions that remains banned in main Srinagar city since early 1990s.
In a statement, he said, “ Since there has been a discernible improvement in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir , government should now allow traditional Muharram processions in Srinagar.”
He said allowing 8th Muharam procession from Shaheed Ganj to Dalgate , Srinagar followed by Ashurah procession would be a goodwill gesture.
He said government should take on board various religious bodies particularly Shia leaders and law enforcing agencies so that fool proof arrangements are taken for peaceful conduct of 8th Muharram and Ashoora processions with full religious sanctity and fervour.