Allowing of congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar, Apr 18: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday hailed the government’s decision to allow congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.
In a statement, Bukhari said, “I was delighted to see that unlike on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida, the administration allowed congregational prayers on Shab-e-Qadr in Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid, which has been a spiritual centre for the Muslims of Kashmir for centuries and has traditionally been attracting large gatherings during the significant events.”
Apni Party president expressed his gratitude to the authorities for reconsidering their decision to close down the mosque during important gatherings, and hoped that the government would adopt the same approach on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr as well.