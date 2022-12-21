Almost all cases of target killings solved in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Pulwama, Dec 21: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said infiltration to a large extent has been stopped and almost all cases of target killings have been solved.

Talking to reporters in Pulwama, DGP, as reported by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said security arrangements on border so as to foil any attempt of infiltration are very effective and to a large extent infiltration has been checked and some attempts were made but infiltrators were killed.

He also said that almost all cases of target killing have been solved and just one or two cases are pending in which involved persons have been identified and very soon pending cases will be closed too.