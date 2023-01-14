Almost all priority roads, essential services restored in Ganderbal district: Admin

Ganderbal, Jan 14: The district administration Ganderbal has said that all the priority (first) and priority (second) roads in Ganderbal district have been cleared after the snowfall and all the essential services including electricity, water supply and ration have been ensured uninterrupted in entire district.
Talking to Greater Kashmir the Additional deputy commissioner Ganderbal Mehraj-ud-Din Shah said that about 100 percent of the roads which included priority (first) and priority (second) roads have been cleared.
" The snow has been cleared on all the main roads. Few road links in higher altitude areas might be yet to be cleared that will be completed by tomorrow," ADC said. He said that there was no major interruption to the essential services, adding that the field functionaries of all the department's including PDD , MED, R&B and PHE worked tirelessly to ensure the essential services are restored and run uninterrupted. He said that the administration had set up control rooms and directed all the officials to activate their field functionaries in view of the snowfall.
Meanwhile, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, on Saturday also took an extensive tour of Sub-Division Kangan to inspect the restoration of essential services affected due to recent snowfall. During the visit, the ADC was accompanied by SDM Kangan, Javaid Ahmad Rather, Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal and other district and sectoral officers. He inspected snow clearance operation in the area, power and water supply restoration besides health facilities.
He visited PHC Kullan, PHC Gund and other health centers where he took the stock of services being available to the patients. He also checked the attendance of the staff and gave strict instruction to the medical and para medical staff to provide best health services to the patients visiting there. On the occasion, he also chaired a meeting with the district and sectoral officers at Panchayat Office Gund and took a brief review of restoration of essential services including snow clearance and availability of essential commodities in the area. During the meeting it was informed that snow has been cleared from all measure roads besides snow clearance operation is in full swing on inner link roads which shall be cleared by today evening.
Regarding restoration of water and electricity supply in affected areas, the meeting was informed that both services are running smoothing in the areas except few places which shall be restored on Saturday. On the occasion the ADC gave clear instructions to the line departments for ensuring restoration of all essential service in the district at an earliest so that common people may not suffer.
Later ADC Ganderbal visited District Hospital Ganderbal and took review of the patient care affairs in the Hospital.
On the occasion the ADC took review of the different facilities in the Hospital including the stock of medicines available in the Hospital, sanitation, Heating arrangements, availability of ambulance service etc.
He also interacted with the different patients admitted in Hospital and sought onspot feedback about the treatment and facilities available in the Hospital.