Almost all priority roads, essential services restored in Ganderbal district: Admin

Talking to Greater Kashmir the Additional deputy commissioner Ganderbal Mehraj-ud-Din Shah said that about 100 percent of the roads which included priority (first) and priority (second) roads have been cleared.

" The snow has been cleared on all the main roads. Few road links in higher altitude areas might be yet to be cleared that will be completed by tomorrow," ADC said. He said that there was no major interruption to the essential services, adding that the field functionaries of all the department's including PDD , MED, R&B and PHE worked tirelessly to ensure the essential services are restored and run uninterrupted. He said that the administration had set up control rooms and directed all the officials to activate their field functionaries in view of the snowfall.