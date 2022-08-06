Alok Kumar assumes charges as Director F&ES

Jammu: ADGP, Alok Kumar today assumed the charge of Director, Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), J&K at F&ES Headquarters Gandhi Nagar here.
On this occasion a warm welcome was accorded to the office besides Guard of honour was given to him.
After assuming charge, Alok Kumar had a detailed round of office campus during which he took stock of facilities and other measures available there.
The ADGP also interacted with the staff and other officers/officials of F&ES on the occasion.
Deputy Director, FES, Command, R K Raina; Medical Officer, Accounts Officer and all ranks of FES were also present on the occasion.