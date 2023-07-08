Alok Kumar felicitates NEET qualifiers, 10th, 12th class toppers of Kashmir division

Srinagar, July 8: Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Alok Kumar on Saturday felicitated the NEET qualifiers besides the class 10th and 12th toppers of Kashmir division.
The students were felicitated in a function organised by Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) at Government Girls Higher Secondary Kothibagh.
Special Secretary SED Naseer Ahmed Wani, Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) TassaduqHussain Mir, Project Director Samagra Deep Raj Kanethia, CEOs, Principals of Higher Secondary Schools, Teachers, Parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion.
In his address on the felicitation ceremony, Principal Secretary said these achievers should remain connected to their alma mater and keep passing on this legacy to other students.
He advised the achievers to give back to the society what they have achieved and give due credits to the teachers and the parents for this success.
Alok Kumar also advised the students to take full benefits of the Prime Minister’s Scholarship scheme. DSEK in his address emphasized that the students should follow these success stories and work hard as there is no short cut to success. He said the achievers should mentor others for achieving the same feat.
During the felicitation ceremony, Principal Secretary distributed computer tabs among all the NEET qualifiers besides 10th and 12th class toppers for augmenting their learning and to match pace with the outer world of competitions.
The certificates of merit and achievement were distributed among them as well. Notably, 122 Computer Tabs were distributed among the students during the function.
Hundreds of students from government schools have qualified NEET this year and many more have achieved top positions in class 10th and 12th class examinations.
During the felicitation ceremony, students of Girls Higher Secondary School (HSS) Kothibagh, SP HSS and Girls HSS Nawakadal presented beautiful cultural performances enthralling the audience.