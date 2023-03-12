Alok Kumar reviews functioning of Kashmir colleges

Srinagar, Mar 12: The Principal Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Alok Kumar chaired a meeting with College Principals of Kashmir division colleges to review the academic and administrative functioning of the higher educational institutions.
The meeting was held at Government College for Women, M A Road Srinagar and was attended by Director Colleges J&K, Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai, Nodal Principal Kashmir Colleges Prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Khan besides other officials of higher education department.
The Principal Secretary HED impressed on the principals to ensure a smooth admission process for the ensuing academic session on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in line with the UGC guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020.
Notably, CUET is being held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to provide a single-window opportunity to students to seek admission in any of the universities across the country.
During the meeting, it was decided that Islamia College of Science and Commerce shall conduct capacity building workshops for CUET so that different colleges can facilitate students to complete the admission formalities without any hassles and in an error free manner.
The meeting also decided that print and electronic media shall be used to reach out to the aspirants for providing basic information about the admission process.
“A brief video tutorial shall be produced for listing the ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ of the procedure while the principals will proactively engage with the schools in their respective catchment areas to apprise the students about the admission formalities,” the spokesman said.
About the engagement of academic arrangements in the colleges, the meeting was informed that the process has been expedited and will be completed in coming days.During the meeting, Alok Kumar also took a review of the status of developmental works at different colleges.
The principals shared their inputs regarding some of the factors impeding developmental works.
The Principal Secretary HED called for better coordination between the college principals and the executing agencies to expedite the projects.