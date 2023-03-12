Alok Kumar reviews functioning of Kashmir colleges

The meeting was held at Government College for Women, M A Road Srinagar and was attended by Director Colleges J&K, Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai, Nodal Principal Kashmir Colleges Prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Khan besides other officials of higher education department.

The Principal Secretary HED impressed on the principals to ensure a smooth admission process for the ensuing academic session on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in line with the UGC guidelines and implementation of National Education Policy-2020.