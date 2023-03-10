Altaf Bukhari again elected president of Apni Party

Srinagar, March 10: Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has been declared the winner of the Apni Party’s presidential elections in the absence of any other eligible contestant. The party's founder will be holding the second term as party president for another three years.

According to a press statement issued here, the Convener of Apni Party’s Election Board Vijay Bakaya on Saturday declared Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari unopposed winner of the presidential contest.