Altaf Bukhari again elected president of Apni Party

Srinagar, March 10: Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has been declared the winner of the Apni Party’s presidential elections in the absence of any other eligible contestant. The party's founder will be holding the second term as party president for another three years.
According to a press statement issued here, the Convener of Apni Party’s Election Board Vijay Bakaya on Saturday declared Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari unopposed winner of the presidential contest.
Bakaya issued a notification, which read: “The details from both election sub offices —Srinagar and Jammu — certify that Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari wins the party’s presidential election unopposed. Thus, he is declared the party president for the 2nd tenure. Since the process of election is completed, as per the requirements of the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, it comes to an end with immediate effect.”
Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari completed his first tenure as party president on March 8, 2023. His second term will end on March 8, 2026.