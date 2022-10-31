Altaf Bukhari annoyed over ‘misbehavior’ meted out to Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 31: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said the media reports suggesting National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was denied permission to use a mike at a workers’ function and was unable to stay at the Drass Dak Bungalow during his Ladakh tour are quite disturbing.
In a statement, Bukhari said, “I am deeply sad to learn about the media reports suggesting that National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Sahib was denied access to the Drass Dak Bungalow and the use of a mike during Ladakh visit. This is astonishing and really a sad occurrence.”
He added, “Ladakh has been part and parcel of Jammu and Kashmir, and all the regions of the erstwhile J&K state are integrated through the geographical means and the people of all the three regions of the erstwhile state are connected with each other through their emotional bond.”
Bukhari urged the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Administration to look into the matter and ensure the concerned people and the officials are taken to task for their misconduct towards a leader of such a great caliber.”