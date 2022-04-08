Altaf Bukhari approves appointment of office bearers

Srinagar, Apr 8: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday approved the names of new organisational office bearers for Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement of Apni Party issued here said that after Bukhari's approval, Former MLA Pahalgam and General Secretary Apni Party Rafi Ahmad Mir issued formal orders of the appointment of new office bearers of the party.
It said that Arun Kumar Chibber has been nominated as Additional General Secretary (Organizational), Dr. Rohit Gupta Provincial Secretary Jammu is assigned additional charge of District President Jammu Urban and Sunny Kant Chib has been nominated as the State Coordinator Youth Wing.
In a statement to the press, Bukhari said the new appointments would work to broaden the party base in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that the newly appointed office bearers will closely monitor and supervise party affairs besides give representation to their specific genres in respective zones.