Altaf Bukhari approves appointment of office bearers

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that after Bukhari's approval, Former MLA Pahalgam and General Secretary Apni Party Rafi Ahmad Mir issued formal orders of the appointment of new office bearers of the party.

It said that Arun Kumar Chibber has been nominated as Additional General Secretary (Organizational), Dr. Rohit Gupta Provincial Secretary Jammu is assigned additional charge of District President Jammu Urban and Sunny Kant Chib has been nominated as the State Coordinator Youth Wing.