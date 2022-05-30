Altaf Bukhari asks JKAP functionaries to gear up activities

Srinagar, May 30 : Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday asked his party functionaries to gear up their political activities and ensure they reach out to the people on the grass-roots level.
He was addressing scores of individuals, public delegations, and party functionaries, who met him at JKAP headquarters in Srinagar.
“I am saying this time and again that common people have a lot of expectations with the Apni Party. We must be in touch with the people and try to bring their issues and grievances to the notice of the concerned officials. We ought to help the people to ensure their grievances and problems are addressed and solved.”