Altaf Bukhari asks party cadres to intensify public outreach

Uri, Aug 28: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today asked his party cadres to intensify their political activities and public outreach to maintain grassroots-level engagement.
Addressing party leaders and workers here, he stated, “In anticipation of the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections, it is necessary for you to proactively prepare people for their participation in the democratic process. Staying closely connected with the masses will also aid in raising awareness about the party’s pro-people agenda and policies.”
He further added, “It is your responsibility to help people understand that the Apni Party is dedicated to safeguarding fundamental and democratic rights. The party’s primary objective is to establish lasting peace, sustainable prosperity, and development in the region while simultaneously working towards the economic and political empowerment of its people.”
According to a press release Bukhari arrived in Uri on Monday on a three-day visit to his native constituency. He inaugurated the party office in the Uranbuva Boniyar area of the border town and conducted an important meeting with party leaders and workers. The discussions in the meeting revolved around certain party affairs and matters related to the forthcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
During the meeting, attendees discussed various matters, including the selection of potential candidates and the formulation of a campaign strategy for the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections. The process of consultation, including feedback collection from all the areas of the constituency, will continue for the next two days before the party leadership makes a final decision regarding the candidates and campaign strategy, the press note said.
Bukhari also met with political workers and leaders interested in joining the Apni Party. He apprised them of the party’s progressive agenda and policies that are centered around the welfare of the populace. On this occasion, he remarked, “Apni Party was established in March 2020, at a time when the people of J&K were deeply affected by the events of August 5, 2019. Initially, people were skeptical about our motives, assuming that we were here for political maneuvering. However, they eventually realised that we are here to advocate for people’s rights. Now, particularly senior leaders and experienced political activists, are joining our cause across Jammu and Kashmir. Apni Party has the distinction of gaining public acceptance in the shortest time after its establishment. This success is attributed to our clear and unambiguous agenda and vision.”