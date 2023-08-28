Altaf Bukhari asks party cadres to intensify public outreach

Addressing party leaders and workers here, he stated, “In anticipation of the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections, it is necessary for you to proactively prepare people for their participation in the democratic process. Staying closely connected with the masses will also aid in raising awareness about the party’s pro-people agenda and policies.”

He further added, “It is your responsibility to help people understand that the Apni Party is dedicated to safeguarding fundamental and democratic rights. The party’s primary objective is to establish lasting peace, sustainable prosperity, and development in the region while simultaneously working towards the economic and political empowerment of its people.”