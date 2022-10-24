Altaf Bukhari asks partymen to get politically more active

Bukhari said, “Apni Party’s main agenda is to serve the people. Our leaders and workers are supposed to highlight public grievances and issues and bring these issues to the notice of concerned officials for their quick redressal. People have faith in us, and they expect that we will always be available to serve them. We must ensure to fulfil their expectations.”

During the meeting, the party leaders chalked out a strategy to strengthen the party further in Srinagar. They also reviewed the performance of the district leaders and senior workers in Srinagar.