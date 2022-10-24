Altaf Bukhari asks partymen to get politically more active

Srinagar, Oct 24: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Monday asked his party leaders and workers to get politically more active.
“Increase your political activities and outreach,” he said while addressing a party meeting.
According to a press note, Apni Party held a district-level meeting to discuss certain party issues and review the performance of the office bearers here. The meeting was presided over by the party chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari.
The leaders discussed certain party issues and reviewed the performance of the district-level leaders and senior party workers in the Srinagar district.
Bukhari said, “Apni Party’s main agenda is to serve the people. Our leaders and workers are supposed to highlight public grievances and issues and bring these issues to the notice of concerned officials for their quick redressal. People have faith in us, and they expect that we will always be available to serve them. We must ensure to fulfil their expectations.”
During the meeting, the party leaders chalked out a strategy to strengthen the party further in Srinagar. They also reviewed the performance of the district leaders and senior workers in Srinagar.